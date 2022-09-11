'Toxic environment characterised by victimisation' - PP senior aide on Mkhwebane

Nthoriseng Motsitsi said she suffered from depression while others were subjected to what she called a "walk of shame". She was on Saturday giving evidence before Parliament's Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane's leadership and the Public Protector's finances were spotlighted during the weekend.

The Section 194 inquiry continued its public hearings on Saturday receiving evidence about the finances and the working environment at the Chapter Nine institution.

Motsisi - executive manager for Complaints and Stakeholder Management told the inquiry that they worked in a hostile environment.

She said she suffered from depression while others were subjected to what she called a "walk of shame".

"In fact, since December when I took that sick leave again because my health was affected negatively, they wanted to know exactly what is happening with me. Because it was something I was dealing with in private and my medical doctors I can only say I have depression and this is what the doctor is saying."

The inquiry also heard evidence about the Public Protector's finances and how it struggled to pay salaries.

The inquiry will meet again on Wednesday to review the first phase of public hearings.

