Go

The outpouring of support to Dr Malinga a reminder of the SA we know & love

From ordinary South Africans to big stars like Makhadzi, the muso - who recently opened up about struggles he was facing has been receiving the help he needs, and dare we say deserves.

FILE: Dr Malinga recently appeared in the Podcast & Chill with MacG - opening up about struggles he has faced since the pandemic. Picture: Dr Malinga/Facebook
FILE: Dr Malinga recently appeared in the Podcast & Chill with MacG - opening up about struggles he has faced since the pandemic. Picture: Dr Malinga/Facebook
11 September 2022 15:48

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans rallying together to help out one of their own has to be one of the most heartwarming things.

At the other end of this love this time is Goodwill Malinga, popularly known as Dr Malinga.

Up until a few days ago, he was trending for an emotional interview he had on Podcast & Chill with MacG - where he opened up about struggles he faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in SARS repossessing his valuables.

Today, South Africans including Makhadzi, Black Coffee and EFF leader Julius Malema have reached out to help the muso who, amongst other things will now feature in Makhadzi's one-woman show in October.

Unable to book gigs, and pay his way through, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) ended up repossessing some of his valuables, including his furniture.

The 42-year-old says he reached out to the Minister of Arts and Culture - Nathi Mthethwa, and some industry colleagues - to no avail.

"After two years, SARS came. I called Minister Nathi Mthethwa, we talked. I was calling people that I worked with, but they didn't come for my rescue," he said.

"I'm used to giving, I'm not used to receiving. Every time I give, people they don't come back for me," said a visibly-emotional Dr Malinga.

After the interview, the musician trended on social media with a number of people offering to help him bounce back, with some already donating cash to help the Via Orlando star.

Award-winning musician - Makhadzi was one of the first to publicly reach out to Malinga. Taking to social media on Friday, she invited him to perform at her one-woman show set for next month, in Limpopo.

"I really want to support him from the bottom of my heart," tweeted the Limpopo-born artist.

And it looks like the deal has been set.

Makhadzi on Friday afternoon confirmed the news, adding that she promises "not to exploit him" but to share the little she has with him as Covid-19 has been rough on many artists.

Many have called on the star to hold his head up, and not be ashamed - of falling onto hard times or being visibly emotional over very real life issues.

The musician also recently updated his bookings page, and that can only mean one thing - we'll be seeing a lot more of that signature high kick.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA