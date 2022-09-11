The outpouring of support to Dr Malinga a reminder of the SA we know & love

From ordinary South Africans to big stars like Makhadzi, the muso - who recently opened up about struggles he was facing has been receiving the help he needs, and dare we say deserves.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans rallying together to help out one of their own has to be one of the most heartwarming things.

At the other end of this love this time is Goodwill Malinga, popularly known as Dr Malinga.

Up until a few days ago, he was trending for an emotional interview he had on Podcast & Chill with MacG - where he opened up about struggles he faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in SARS repossessing his valuables.

Today, South Africans including Makhadzi, Black Coffee and EFF leader Julius Malema have reached out to help the muso who, amongst other things will now feature in Makhadzi's one-woman show in October.

My bookings details let's kick the air-condition

Thanks bye 🙏 https://t.co/JxKvQiIM3R — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 9, 2022

Thanks Big brother @RealBlackCoffee for help it means a lot🙏

Thanks bye — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 10, 2022

Like to thank @Julius_S_Malema for reaching out to me,thanks my brother for being attached to the people who need help,you're such great example

Thanks bye. — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 10, 2022

Unable to book gigs, and pay his way through, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) ended up repossessing some of his valuables, including his furniture.

The 42-year-old says he reached out to the Minister of Arts and Culture - Nathi Mthethwa, and some industry colleagues - to no avail.

"After two years, SARS came. I called Minister Nathi Mthethwa, we talked. I was calling people that I worked with, but they didn't come for my rescue," he said.

"I'm used to giving, I'm not used to receiving. Every time I give, people they don't come back for me," said a visibly-emotional Dr Malinga.

Dr Malinga breaking down and crying after losing control of his emotions as he unpacks how SARS repossessed & auctioned his furniture in his presence😰



"Everytime I give people, they don't come for me"



This is painful💔



Queen Elizabeth #LiverpoolFC Mourinho #SenzoMeyiwaTrail pic.twitter.com/ltcXH8UNOA — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) September 8, 2022

After the interview, the musician trended on social media with a number of people offering to help him bounce back, with some already donating cash to help the Via Orlando star.

Award-winning musician - Makhadzi was one of the first to publicly reach out to Malinga. Taking to social media on Friday, she invited him to perform at her one-woman show set for next month, in Limpopo.

"I really want to support him from the bottom of my heart," tweeted the Limpopo-born artist.

And it looks like the deal has been set.

Makhadzi on Friday afternoon confirmed the news, adding that she promises "not to exploit him" but to share the little she has with him as Covid-19 has been rough on many artists.

I finally got dr malinga . I promise to not exploit him but to share the little I have with him . God must bless and protect us Artist we have been going through a lot during COVID 19 . We all suffered. pic.twitter.com/HzcommLNZJ — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 9, 2022

Many have called on the star to hold his head up, and not be ashamed - of falling onto hard times or being visibly emotional over very real life issues.

Dr Malinga my big brother. I know the pain you are going through. I know the pain of loosing everything and start over. Please be strong. Everything will pass #Yizo pic.twitter.com/wlFD83t0gk — Innocent Masuku (@InocentMasuku) September 8, 2022

There’s NOTHING funny about seeing another man cry genuine tears…and I mean genuine emotion, not crocodile tears that some politicians have used🙄



The amount of pressure thina as men have, is insanely taxing on our physical & emotional health.



I hope Dr. Malinga bounces back! https://t.co/0ZoMAQdhSi — Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) September 9, 2022

As a grown man if you've never broken down like Dr Malinga did on that interview, trust me u know nothing about life. — iNkinselah🇿🇦 (@Sgoloza007) September 8, 2022

DR Malinga is so authentic, humble and original. Watching him break Down like that made me realize how we are always hurt by the people we love and trust. I sincerely hope that he bounces back. And he is so friggin funny without even trying — 🇿🇦thabang ncube🇿🇦 (@cultabz) September 8, 2022

The musician also recently updated his bookings page, and that can only mean one thing - we'll be seeing a lot more of that signature high kick.