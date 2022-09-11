SA's Montjane finishes as runner-up in women’s doubles wheelchair at US Open

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji finished as runners-up in the women’s doubles wheelchair event at the 2022 US Open.

Dutch players Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot - the number one seeds in wheelchair women’s doubles, downed the second-seeded, Japanese-South African pairing of Kamiji and Montjane.

Montjane’s singles run ended at the US Open following a straight-set defeat on Thursday.