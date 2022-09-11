SA's Montjane finishes as runner-up in women’s doubles wheelchair at US Open
Dutch women Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot, the No. 1 seeds in wheelchair women’s doubles, downed the second-seeded, Japanese-South African pairing of Yui Kamiji and Kgothatso Montjane.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji finished as runners-up in the women’s doubles wheelchair event at the 2022 US Open.
Montjane’s singles run ended at the US Open following a straight-set defeat on Thursday.
Three wheelchair finals were contested inside Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday: men’s, quad, and women’s doubles.
Each saw the top two seeds play one another.
The second-seeded, Spanish-French duo of Martin De La Puente and Nicolas Peifer won the men’s doubles title over No. 1 pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Great Britain - overcoming a one-set deficit with a match tiebreak, 4-6, 7-5, [10-6], in two hours and 20 minutes.
Limpopo-born Montjane is the continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player and is an all-court specialist, being comfortable on grass, clay and hard courts.
She has previously reached the finals of the US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon; and in 2018 became the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon.
