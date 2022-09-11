'No learner will be disadvantaged' says Edu dept following LO paper complaints

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has assured parents that no matric learner will be disadvantaged as a result of the recently written Life Orientation paper.

This follows complaints by the South Africa's Youth Command that the paper - administered on the 5th of September - was unfair and contained irrelevant content.

i don't know if that was a business paper or life orientation paper??? — 🇹🇿 (@cecilianna_) September 5, 2022

"It is however common knowledge that despite all these measures to set a paper...the standard of the question paper and its appropriateness can only be accurately determined after it is written by the learners that it is intended to assess," reads a statement by the department.

The department says a thorough investigation has been conducted and that nobody will be left at a disadvantage.

It has also assured parents that it will protect the learners’ best interests.

"So the department has investigated this one and we can assure our parents and the school community that no learner will be disadvantaged and that the department will continue to work very hard to ensure that the highest standards are maintained to protect the integrity and image of the national senior certificate examination," said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.