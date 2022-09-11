Lotto results: Saturday, 10 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 10 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 06, 15, 17, 19, 41, 44 B: 25
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 13, 17, 33, 38 B: 26
Lotto Plus 2: 21, 22, 26, 29, 31, 35 B: 14
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/09/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 10, 2022
#LOTTO: 06, 15, 17, 19, 41, 44#BONUS: 25
#LOTTOPLUS1: 08, 09, 13, 17, 33, 38#BONUS: 26#LOTTOPLUS2: 21, 22, 26, 29, 31, 35#BONUS: 14 pic.twitter.com/crPhHHzuaA