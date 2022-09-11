Gauteng edu dept warns that sexual harassment won't be tolerated at schools

This after three pupils reported sexual harassment by male learners in two separate incidents at a Midrand school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has warned that sexual harassment will not be tolerated at schools and offenders will face the full might of the law.

The Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

"Indeed these cases are worrisome and any learner or employee reported to have sexually harassed anyone in our school premises will face necessary disciplinary action and possibly be removed from our school. We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately."