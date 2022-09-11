Free State dam wall burst: 3 dead, 4 missing, at least 40 injured

The mining dam burst its banks in in the Free State town earlier on Sunday - flooding parts of the town. Residents have been evacuated, with reports of houses collapsing near the Charlesville area.

JOHANNESBURG - Three bodies have been found buried under mud - after a dam wall burst in Jagersfontein.

Forty people - including a pregnant woman - have since been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries, while four people have been confirmed to be missing.

Two people were initially reported as missing with dozens more rushed to hospital after the mining dam burst its banks in in the Free State town earlier on Sunday - flooding parts of the town.

Residents were evacuated, with reports of houses collapsing near the Charlesville area.

"The town has been separated by the mud so the two communities you can't access them. There's a lot of people who have been admitted to hospital," said peaker for the Kopanong Municipality - Jerry Moitse.

Free State premier Sisi Ntombela is expected to arrive at the disaster-stricken mining town on Sunday afternoon.