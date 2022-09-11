Eskom to reduce load shedding to stage 3 on Monday morning

The power utility said it has recovered emergency generation reserves and pump storage dams are expected to be fully replenished by Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can expect to bid farewell to stage 4 load shedding from Monday, with Eskom deescalating to stage 3 from 5 o'clock in the morning.

Stage 2 will be implemented from Tuesday until Friday.

On Saturday, Eskom introduced stage 4 load shedding.

"Eleven units are anticipated to return to service over the next 24hrs helping to ease the capacity constraints this includes approximately 31,300 megawatts of capacity from the Hydro powerplant in Mozambique," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.