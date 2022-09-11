Go

Eskom hopes to lower stage of load shedding next week

The power utility has been implementing Stage 4 since Saturday and said this will help it replenish emergency generation reserves.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
11 September 2022 08:44

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is hoping to set the country on a lower stage of load shedding next week.

The power utility has been implementing Stage 4 since Saturday and said this will help it replenish emergency generation reserves.

It's been forced to raise the level of controlled power cuts until 5 am Monday due to additional breakdowns.

It's hoping more load shedding today will mean it can replenish those reserves to contain load shedding to lower stages next week.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA