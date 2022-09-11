Eskom hopes to lower stage of load shedding next week

The power utility has been implementing Stage 4 since Saturday and said this will help it replenish emergency generation reserves.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is hoping to set the country on a lower stage of load shedding next week.

It's been forced to raise the level of controlled power cuts until 5 am Monday due to additional breakdowns.

It's hoping more load shedding today will mean it can replenish those reserves to contain load shedding to lower stages next week.