Eskom hopes to lower stage of load shedding next week
The power utility has been implementing Stage 4 since Saturday and said this will help it replenish emergency generation reserves.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom is hoping to set the country on a lower stage of load shedding next week.
It's been forced to raise the level of controlled power cuts until 5 am Monday due to additional breakdowns.
It's hoping more load shedding today will mean it can replenish those reserves to contain load shedding to lower stages next week.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 10, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/4qgwU2AvQE