Attempts to remove Mashatile as acting ANC secretary general have failed, again

The treasurer general has been acting as the organisation’s secretary general since last year following the suspension of Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte taking ill. His detractors have accused him of using the office to mount his fight to become the ANC's deputy president at its December national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Attempts to use the ANC constitution to dislodge treasurer-general Paul Mashatile from the crucial secretary general’s office have again come to nil at the ANC's National Executive Committee meeting this weekend.

Mashatile’s opponents have been told calls for his ouster are simply too late.

Duarte has since passed on.

Mashatile’s detractors have accused him of using that office to mount his fight to become the ANC's deputy president at its December national conference.

The ANC's constitution gives acting powers to the national chairperson. It says this official can carry out additional tasks or functions – not so for the treasurer general role.

Eyewitness News understands this formed the basis of yet another attempt to weaken Mashatile’s hold over an office that operates as the organisation's engine.

Some of party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters have previously told Eyewitness News that coordinator Gwen Ramokgopa was making little headway due to a lack of signing powers.

They believe being appointed as an acting deputy secretary would give her access to crucial meetings and the ability to make key decisions.

But those in Mashatile’s corner say it's too late to raise such an argument.

The NEC also signed off on the membership audit report – opening up nomination season in earnest.

A media briefing on how branches will propose names to be voted for in December is likely to take place during the week.