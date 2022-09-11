7 Ekurhuleni metro police officers to appear in court for murder

On Thursday, two residents were shot in their home, one later died while the other is in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven Ekurhuleni metro police officers will appear in the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Monday for murder.

On Thursday, the officers allegedly entered a shack in Langaville in Tsakane and assaulted four men.

Two of the four men were were shot in their home, one later died, while the other is in hospital.

The officers were arrested on Saturday.

"Charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the aims of justice, the internal affairs has commenced with internal processes in investigating the matter as the EMPD we will give full support to bringing the matter to finality," said Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa.