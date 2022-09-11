2 rushed to hospital after Presley's nightclub fire

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services worked at the scene overnight trying to extinguish the raging blaze - however, the building was razed to the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at Presley's nightclub in Boksburg on Saturday night.

Reports said that the cause of the fire started in the club's thatched roof, however, investigations cannot start until firefighting operations are complete.

Meanwhile, four bouncers were shot outside a KwaZulu-Natal nightclub on Saturday night.

Reports said that the four men were standing outside the entrance of the club when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting

Medics said that two of the four men sustained serious injuries and they were all rushed to hospital.

SAPS is investigating the matter further.