2 missing as dam wall burst causes flooding in Free State town

There are reports of houses collapsing after a mining dam burst its banks in Jagersfontein in the Free State - flooding parts of the town.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been reported missing with dozens more rushed to hospital after a mining dam burst its banks in Jagersfontein in the Free State - flooding parts of the town.

Residents are being evacuated, with reports of houses collapsing near the Charlesville area.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Speaker for the Kopanong Municipality Jerry Moitse is on site.

"The town has been separated by the mud so the two communities you can't access them. There's a lot of people who have been admitted to hospital - over 20."