14 days to conclude Eskom talks over Soweto debt, or we march - Phalatse

Phalatse told residents that Eskom has a clear mandate and she's ready to act in favour of residents if no action plan is brought forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has given herself 14 days to conclude talks with Eskom on Soweto's electricity issues.

Failing this, she has vowed to return to lead Sowetans on a march against the power utility.

Phalatse was speaking Saturday at the Soweto Amphitheatre where she addressed residents on their earlier protest memorandum.

"A relook at the Eskom 60 percent threshold policy of reconnection, and electricity operational strategy in Soweto and other areas, developing an approach to address illegal connections."

She said she is disappointed by Eskom's drive to cut power to defaulting residents.

"We've been working with Eskom, and engaging with them for months. In fact, when we came into office, one of my very first issues that I had to contend with as a newly-elected mayor, was the issue of Eskom in Soweto."

"I understand that Eskom debt in Soweto is a huge problem, however, we must ask ourselves whether this debt is recoverable. I tabled this question to Eskom, and I am yet to receive a response from the Ministers."

The Soweto community has been facing a number of challenges, including housing issues and unplanned power cuts, which recently sparked a protest to the City's offices.