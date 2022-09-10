Public funds being used to fight Mkhwebane's legal woes - acting PP

Nkosikhona Duma | Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the office the public protector is paying for Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka says public funds are being used to fight the legal woes of her suspended boss - Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Gcaleka addressed scores of demonstrators outside of her office in Pretoria on Friday, including members of various political parties who demanded the release of a report into the the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

READ: WC High Court declares Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane invalid

The EFF, UDM and the ATM were among the political parties represented.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula expressed their displeasure with acting PP Kholeka Gcaleka.

As an acting Public Protector, you wasted no time in trying to prevent the public protector's office from funding the legal cost of public protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Vuyol Zungula, ATM president

But Gcaleka denied that her office has deserted Mkhwebane.

We are paying for her to contest her suspension. We are paying for her to defend herself in the impeachment process. We are also paying for her to defend herself in the criminal proceedings of the perjury charges that she is facing. Kholeka Gcaleka, acting public protector

Gcaleka says her office will respond the memorandum of demands within seven working days.