Presidency to ‘seek Constitution's guidance’ after court set aside PP suspension

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it will seek guidance from the Constitution on the next steps following the Western Cape High Court's decision to set Public Protector (PP) - Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension aside.

Judgment was handed down on Friday.

The High Court said it was reasonable to regard Mkhwebane's suspension to have been triggered by her probe into the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary.

In the weeks preceding her suspension - she had asked president Cyril Ramaphosa to answer 31 questions related to the saga.

Justices Nuku, Francis and Lekhuleni said it would not be difficult to sustain the proposition that by suspending Mkhwebane, it would not also have the effect of delaying the Public Protector’s investigation into Phala Phala.

They said that there is reasonable perception that Ramaphosa was not of impartial mind when it came to Mkhwebane.

"The Presidency has noted the ruling handed down by the Western Cape High Court stating that the President’s decision to suspend Advocate Mkhwebane is invalid. The Presidency will seek guidance from the Constitution on the next steps," said presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.