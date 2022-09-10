PP senior aide says 'hostile work environment' affected her mental health

Nthoriseng Motsitsi - the Executive Manager for Complaints and Stakeholder management testified before the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Senior aide in the office of the Public Protector, Nthoriseng Motsitsi has told Parliament that she considered quitting due to the hostile work environment and the effect on her mental health.

The Executive Manager for Complaints and Stakeholder Management testified before the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Saturday.

The committee was holding weekend hearings for the first time - as it tries to get through its long list of witnesses.

The inquiry had earlier heard evidence that Mkhwebane wanted her former spokesperson - Cleo Mosana fired for calling her by her first name.

Advocate Dali Mpofu asked Motsitsi whether she agreed that Mosana disrespected Mkhwebane.

"Were you aware that Miss Mosana disrespected the Public Protector, yes or no?"

"Yes," responded Motsisi.

Motsitsi also told the inquiry that Mkhwebane was unreasonable and a leader who did not listen.

"I thought it's a deficiency on my part as a manager, that you are not listening to your staff. Listen to your staff."