PowerBall results: Friday, 09 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 09 September 2022:

PowerBall: 09, 14, 22, 35, 47 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 24, 30, 33, 36, 45 PB: 19

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.