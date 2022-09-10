PowerBall results: Friday, 09 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 09 September 2022:
PowerBall: 09, 14, 22, 35, 47 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 24, 30, 33, 36, 45 PB: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
