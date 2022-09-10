Numsa to Putco: Stop being greedy, pay workers what is due to them

Veronica Mokhoali | Numsa has told Eyewitness News it will be challenging Putco's decision to dismiss 105 employees. The bus company fired the workers this week for participating in an unprotected strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Union Numsa has thrown its weight behind demonstrating Putco employees.

READ: Putco dismisses 105 bus drivers for instigating wildcat wage strike

The bus company fired the workers this week for participating in an unprotected strike.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they are dismayed by the arrogant stance taken by Putco's management, adding that workers deserve their bonuses and the 6 percent wage increase promised to them.

We are calling on Putco bus management to stop being greedy, to stop being selfish, to come back to the table. Do the right thing, follow the law. You are members of the collective agreement in the bus passenger sector, pay workers what is due to them. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson

Meanwhile, Putco workers have vowed to keep protesting next week despite the employer's attempts to halt the ongoing strike.

This was just a practice of strike. The strike is starting on Monday. Putco worker

