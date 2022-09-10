'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?

Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.

Myrkl is as a food supplement that helps accelerate the breakdown of alcohol in your body

Clinical trials indicate that the product is 70% effective

The product was sold out within hours of going on sale in the UK in August

When a new "anti-hangover" pill called Myrkl was released online in the UK last month, it sold out within hours.

Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.

When the product is consumed between two to 12 hours prior to alcohol intake, it helps accelerate the breakdown of alcohol in your body.

But is this anti-hangover solution a wonder pill, or is it too good to be true?

Critics say the product could contribute to alcohol abuse by encouraging more drinking at higher volumes.

The website itself doesn't even mention hangovers or even alcohol, it’s simply referred to as a food supplement.

This is absolutely not a drug. It's a consumer product. It's a supplement. Frederic Fernandez, co-creator and co-owner of Myrkl

I want to be very clear, this is not a product designed for excessive drinkers. Frederic Fernandez, co-creator and co-owner of Myrkl

This is a product for people who are moderate social drinkers, who want to feel their best the next day. Frederic Fernandez, co-creator and co-owner of Myrkl

We don't want to portray alcohol positively...We don't want to target youngsters. We don't want to sample people in nightclubs, someone who's ruthless. Frederic Fernandez, co-creator and co-owner of Myrkl

