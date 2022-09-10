Mpumalanga throws its weight behind Ramaphosa for second term, Lamola as deputy

Mpumalanga follows Limpopo's provincial executive committee (PEC) - which resolved to back Ramaphosa for a second term during the week.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has received another nod for a second term - with Mpumalanga throwing its weight behind him - and putting forward Ronald Lamola as its choice for ANC deputy president.

The ANC is headed towards its national elective conference with nominations having been pushed back by the party's national executive committee (NEC).

Ramaphosa’s bid to remain in power seems to be picking up speed - with PECs now publicly pronouncing on what they want come December.

The party in Mpumalanga - unlike its Limpopo counterpart wants Lamola - who represents a younger generation of leaders to rise.

Lamola is in a fierce contest to become the ANC’s number two.

Several others including treasurer general Paul Mashatile, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Oscar Mabuyane are said to be eyeing the position.

Even Ayanda Dlodlo’s name is now making the rounds in ANC circles.

Several other provinces are deliberating over the party’s leadership and are expected to pronounce in the coming days.