Mkhwebane allegedly offered former employee millions to vacate office

Former Public Protector spokesperson Cleo Mosana allegedly declined two offers of R1 and R3 million rand to vacate office.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector spokesperson, Cleo Mosana was allegedly offered up to R3 million to vacate office - which she declined.

The Section 194 inquiry - looking into the possible impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Friday heard evidence on how the Public Protector wanted Mosana out.

Executive manager of complaints and stakeholder management, Nthoriseng Motsitsi testified that during her acting stint as CEO, she was stressed about the financial health of the Public Protector's office.

RELATED: Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians

Among those stresses was the issue of Mosana - who had fallen out of favour with Mkhwebane.

Motsitsi claims Mosana was given two settlement offers, which she says they could not afford.

Mosana is alleged to have declined two offers from Mkhwebane of R1 million and R3 million to leave her job.

Looking at the amount of what was proposed, from R1m to R3m...it was completely unaffordable for Public Protector to pay any settlement. Nthoriseng Motsitsi, executive manager of complaints & stakeholder management

Motsitsi says key capital projects could also not be carried out because of overspending.

The inquiry will hold its first weekend session when it hears evidence from another former Public Protector senior official on Saturday.