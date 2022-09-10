KZN pupil to appear in court over allegedly setting principal's car on fire

The alleged arson, at Northbury Secondary in Pietermaritzburg, was reportedly in retaliation for the pupil's phone being confiscated.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal pupil is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court after allegedly setting the principal's car on fire.

The alleged arson, at Northbury Park Secondary in Pietermaritzburg, was reportedly in retaliation for the pupil's phone being confiscated.

The dramatic scene played out in the school parking lot on Wednesday.

It's alleged that the Grade 10 pupil poured petrol over the acting principal’s car and then set it alight.

In the video footage, some are seen trying to put out the flames – but it was of no use.

Police are investigating criminal charges

KZN Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo:

“It is alleged that a 17-year-old learner was seen pouring petrol on the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The matter is still under investigation and the police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property."

Meanwhile, the provincial department of Education has condemned the pupil’s actions.

The boy was briefly arrested before being released into the custody of his parents.