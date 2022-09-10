Kelly Khumalo the first person to tell police Senzo Meyiwa had died - witness

During Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa's cross examination, he revealed that it was at the hospital where he encountered Khumalo, who informed him of Meyiwa's passing.

JOHANNESBURG - The State's second witness, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa says singer Kelly Khumalo was the first person to tell police that Senzo Meyiwa had died.

Mthethwa - who was on the stand this week, was among the first responders to arrive at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo on the night of the fatal shooting on 26 October 2014.

This emerged in the Pretoria High Court where five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Mthethwa says he and his partner only remained at the shooting scene for a short while, before going to the Botshelong Hospital where Meyiwa had been taken.

Defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo asked if he knew who was giving him these details.

Mthethwa admitted that he failed to ask Khumalo what her relation was to Meyiwa, and from whom she received information about his death.

He says after the short exchange, Khumalo left the hospital and only turned up at the house a while later.