Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages
Dominic Majola | Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.
CAPE TOWN - A former University of Cape Town (UCT) student has won a damages claim against a woman who added his name to a widely-circulated UCT rapists list.
The list came in response to the the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana by a Post Office employee in August 2019.
At the time, 20-year-old Ramaano Ramokgopa's name was added to the list.
He says he had been ostracised as a result, had to stop attending lectures and eventually left the institution.
The woman, Siphelele Nxumalo who put the student’s name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.
Nxumalo - who didn't oppose the action was also ordered to apologise and to pay Ramokgopa's legal costs.