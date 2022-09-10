EFF Gauteng to elect new leadership over the weekend

Current Ekurhuleni regional chair Nkululeko Dunga is tipped to replace Mandisa Mashego - who quit the organisation following the 2019 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF in Gauteng will this weekend elect new leaders - with current Ekurhuleni regional chair Nkululeko Dunga tipped to replace Mandisa Mashego.

Mashego quit the organisation following the 2019 general elections - and her deputy Itani Mukwevho has been acting in the position to date.

The Provincial People’s Assembly (PPA) kicked off on Friday.

As the party in Gauteng gathers in Ekurhuleni- it does so with a clear line of march from its leader.

Eyewitness News previously reported that EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has already told leaders in the province and its structures of the outcome he expects to see this weekend.

Disgruntled members failed to march on the organisation last month – despite claiming that due process was not followed.

The team that takes over the reins of the EFF in Gauteng has the arduous task of keeping it relevant – as lobby groups like Dudula and political parties opposed to the fighter’s radical positions grow in popularity.

Delegates are expected to vote for new leaders on Saturday.

The PPA will draw to a close on Sunday.