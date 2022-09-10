Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

Paula Luckhoff | Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman was shot dead in Lansdowne on Friday morning.

Forty-year-old Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects outside his business premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the men had tried to kidnap Parker.

He suffered a fatal gunshot to the head while trying to call for help.

The suspects fled the scene.

Lansdowne police have registered a murder case for investigation.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told the media the motive for the attack is yet to be established.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo, on 073 018 1002 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

