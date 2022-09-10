5 quirky (lesser-known) facts about Queen Elizabeth

Here are some fascinating facts about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen Elizabeth II lived a full life whilst fulfilling her duties as Queen.

There were some rather interesting perks to being the ruling monarch that the queen enjoyed.

1. Queen Elizabeth II never held a driver's licence

Despite learning to drive in 1945, Her Majesty was the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a licence. One of her pleasures was going for joy rides and driving herself around.

2. The long-serving British monarch never needed a passport to travel

According to the royal website, passports were issued in the name of the queen thus never requiring her to have one herself. However, this only applied to her majesty and the rest of the royal's owned passports.

3. Her Majesty owned an elephant, and two giant turtles

These animals were gifted to the during her foreign tours. She received the tortoises in 1972 in Seychelles. In the same year, the President of Cameroon gifted her an elephant.

4. The Queen also introduced a new breed of dog

Having owned over 30 corgis during her reign, one of them mated with a dachshund owned by her sister Princess Margaret. This led to the first breed of dogs called "dorgi."

5. Elizabeth was the first monarch to send an email

On March 26, 1976, Queen Elizabeth II become the first Royal ever to send an e-mail.

