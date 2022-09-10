Go

13 Durban beaches reopened, others remain closed amid E. coli water tests

The City of eThekwini says testing has confirmed that the water quality at these beaches is at an acceptable standard.

FILE: Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
10 September 2022 14:28

DURBAN - Thirteen Durban beaches have been reopened after high levels of e-coli were found last month.

Reopened beaches include Bay Beach, North and South Beach, uShaka and Amanzimtoti Main Beach.

Meanwhile, beaches such as eThekwini Beach, Laguna Seasonal Beach, and Reunion Beach remain closed.

Beachgoers are urged avoid water-related activities at closed beaches.

The City says the public will be notified when the closed beaches are reopened and safe for public use.

