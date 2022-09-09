Go

[WATCH] SAns hear voice behind the face as Uncle Waffles makes BBC Radio 1 debut

It is clear that Amapiano are making waves in the world and DJ Uncle Waffles is no exception.

Picture: Uncle Waffles at the BBC 1 Radio Station. Uncle Waffles Twitter page - @unclewaffffles
Picture: Uncle Waffles at the BBC 1 Radio Station. Uncle Waffles Twitter page - @unclewaffffles
09 September 2022 15:31

JOHANNESBURG - Amapiano queen DJ Uncle Waffles made her debut on one of UK's largest radio stations on Thursday - BBC Radio 1.

On social media, she shared a video of herself hosting the show, featuring trending Amapiano songs around the world.

Waffles' Radio 1 residency kicked off with 60 minutes of Amapiano set from the likes of Vigro Deep, Kabza De Small, Njelic, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic.

Her voice has drawn the attention of South Africans, with one saying she needs Uncle Waffles in her ear "whispering sweet nothings."

The line-up for the months of September, October and November is as follows:

September: Uncle Waffles & Ahadadream October: Helena Hauff & Eliza Rose November: Joseph Capriati & Skream

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA