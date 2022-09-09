[WATCH] SAns hear voice behind the face as Uncle Waffles makes BBC Radio 1 debut
It is clear that Amapiano are making waves in the world and DJ Uncle Waffles is no exception.
JOHANNESBURG - Amapiano queen DJ Uncle Waffles made her debut on one of UK's largest radio stations on Thursday - BBC Radio 1.
On social media, she shared a video of herself hosting the show, featuring trending Amapiano songs around the world.
Waffles' Radio 1 residency kicked off with 60 minutes of Amapiano set from the likes of Vigro Deep, Kabza De Small, Njelic, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic.
Our very Uncle Waffles on BBC sounds @unclewafffflesI Amapiano (@AmapianoDaily) September 8, 2022
Amapiano | Midrand | #homegrownstories | London Bridge | Her Majesty | #PhalaPhalaFarm | #SenzoMeyiwaTrail | Queen Elizabeth | Meghan | Princess Diana
Her voice has drawn the attention of South Africans, with one saying she needs Uncle Waffles in her ear "whispering sweet nothings."
i need uncle waffles in my ear whispering sweet nothings(@CeCe__Goje) September 9, 2022
Yabona uGod ka Uncle Waffles?.uGod of Miracles . I love this for her #BCCRadio #UncleWaffles MamYangchaza (@MaZuluOmuhlez) September 9, 2022
I think that was the first time I ever heard Uncle Waffles speakthe everyday baddie. (@iam_badbad) September 9, 2022
I love that the first time I heard her voice was due to a bag. I love a focused queen tlhe
For a newcomer Uncle Waffles really did well with her Red Dragon EP. Short and each one a bangerNatasha (@tashes_n) September 8, 2022
I dont know how I thought Uncle Waffles voice sounded like but not like that. She stole my heart fr now(@kelelesufi) September 8, 2022