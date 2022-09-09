[WATCH] SAns hear voice behind the face as Uncle Waffles makes BBC Radio 1 debut

It is clear that Amapiano are making waves in the world and DJ Uncle Waffles is no exception.

JOHANNESBURG - Amapiano queen DJ Uncle Waffles made her debut on one of UK's largest radio stations on Thursday - BBC Radio 1.

On social media, she shared a video of herself hosting the show, featuring trending Amapiano songs around the world.

Waffles' Radio 1 residency kicked off with 60 minutes of Amapiano set from the likes of Vigro Deep, Kabza De Small, Njelic, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic.