Terry Pheto honoured to join Showtime series ‘King Shaka’

JOHANNESBURG - Famed for her role as Miriam in the Oscar-winning film _Tsotsi, _Terry Pheto continues to soar to great heights.

The international award-winning South African actress and film producer will grace the cast of the Showtime drama series _King Shaka - _which is set to premiere in 2023.

Making a global manoeuvering is not new to Photo as she previously had a short stint on renowned American soapie - The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sharing her feat online, she announced that she was "honoured" to be a part of an "important story".

The story of the Zulu Empire's founder Shaka (Babalola), united multiple tribes across the vast stretches of African land in the early 19th century to become a legendary historical figure.

Pheto will portray Juma, his devotedly pious yet conspiring wife. Shakir is Dingiswayo, an ousted prince becoming Shaka's mentor and father figure.