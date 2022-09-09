SA's wheelchair tennis stars Montjane and Ramphadi advance at US Open
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s wheelchair tennis stars Kgothatso Montjane and Donald Ramphadi both made winning starts to their US Open campaign on Wednesday.
The world number 5 Montjane recovered from a set down to defeat Japan’s Saki Takamuro 6-7(12), 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal round where she faces another Japanese, second seed Yui Kamiji.
The Limpopo-born athlete Montjane, is the continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player and is an all-court specialist, being comfortable on grass, clay and hard courts.
She’s been able to reach the finals of the US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
In the quads event, world number 6 Ramphadi also overcame a first-set scare to move into the semifinal round. The 29-year-old had to recover from dropping the first set 6-2, before going on to claim the next two 6-3, 7-5 against Japanese Koji Sugeno.
Ramphadi next faces top seed and world no.1 Niels Vink of the Netherlands.
South Africa's leading wheelchair tennis quad player, Donald Ramphadi, won the wheelchair quad singles title at the Belgian Open - ITF 1 series - tennis tournament in Jambes, Belgium, this August.
The 29-year-old also clinched the runners-up position in the doubles competition with his Japanese partner Kei Usami.
Montjane was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, United Kingdom, in 2018.
Meanwhile, world number 6 Ramphadi made his Wimbledon debut this year.
