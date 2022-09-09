SA's wheelchair tennis stars Montjane and Ramphadi advance at US Open

In the quads event, world number 6 Donald Ramphadi also overcame a first-set scare to move into the semifinal round.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s wheelchair tennis stars Kgothatso Montjane and Donald Ramphadi both made winning starts to their US Open campaign on Wednesday.

The world number 5 Montjane recovered from a set down to defeat Japan’s Saki Takamuro 6-7(12), 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal round where she faces another Japanese, second seed Yui Kamiji.

The Limpopo-born athlete Montjane, is the continent’s highest-ranked wheelchair tennis player and is an all-court specialist, being comfortable on grass, clay and hard courts.