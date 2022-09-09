Ramaphosa urges municipal leaders to tighten administrative & financial controls

Close to 250 municipalities are on the brink of collapse. The Auditor-General's office released a report earlier this year which paints a dire picture of the future of service delivery in these areas.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned that mayors need to pay careful attention to the 2020-21 audit outcomes amid a dismal performance by some municipalities.

For the fifth year running, not a single Free State municipality received a clean audit, while parts of Gauteng and the Eastern Cape remain under threat.

Speaking at the council of mayors conference hosted by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Ramaphosa called on municipal leaders to tighten administrative and financial controls.

"It is quite disturbing when one hears the Auditor-General say they have found that payments are made without any form of record, without any form of invoice, without any form of demonstration who the money is going to and millions and millions just disappear," Ramaphosa said.