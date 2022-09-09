Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane as PP was retaliatory & biased, court finds

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court has set the suspension aside, saying it would be a reasonable perception that Ramaphosa was not of impartial mind when it came to Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s investigation of the Phala Phala farm saga has proven to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s undoing in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge to her suspension.

In a judgment handed down on Friday, the court said the sequence of events leading to Mkhwebane’s suspension, could also not be overlooked in determining fairness.

Justices Nuku, Francis and Lekhuleni said it would not be difficult to sustain the proposition that by suspending Mkhwebane, it would not also have the effect of delaying the public protector’s investigation into Phala Phala.

The justices said it was reasonable to perceive the suspension of the public protector was triggered by her probe into the 2020 farm burglary.

The timeline that led to Mkhwebane’s suspension could also not be discounted.

In the weeks preceding her suspension, she had asked Ramaphosa to answer 31 questions related to Phala Phala.

A judgment by the same court also related to her impeachment inquiry was also only hours away.

The court thus viewed the suspension as hurried and retaliatory in nature.

It also agreed with Mkhwebane that there was a strong argument to be made that the Phala Phala matter posed a risk of conflict between the President’s official, and private interests.

The judgment will have to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court before the suspension is officially set aside.