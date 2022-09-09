Putco warns that more drivers could lose their jobs if wildcat strike continues Putco dismissed 105 bus drivers on Thursday for taking part in the wildcat strike, which is now going into its ninth day. Putco

Putco strike JOHANNESBURG - Putco has cautioned that more jobs could be on the line if workers continued to defy court interdicts banning the strike. Putco dismissed 105 bus drivers on Thursday for taking part in the wildcat strike, which is now going into its ninth day. Drivers were given until the close of business on Wednesday to present written submissions, explaining why they shouldn't be fired. NEWS JUST IN: Putco has been granted another court interdict, this time its to prevent striking workers from blocking the entrances to depots.



Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu has the details. pic.twitter.com/jEHWwKpf3i EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2022

The dismissals also come on the back of a second court interdict preventing disgruntled workers from blocking the entrances to the public bus company’s Gauteng depots.

Putco has kept its word and dismissed 105 workers for taking part in the wildcat strike.

Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said only 900 workers made representations on why they should not be fired.

This follows an ultimatum to drivers to return to work now or face disciplinary action.

"We considered a lot of things like whether people had a final warning or whether people were seen instigating as well as blocking people, physically threatening other people so these are the things we took under consideration".

But drivers said the bus company owes them bonuses dating back three years.

And it’s unclear when Putco’s orange buses will return to the roads.