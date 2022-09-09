Putco staff vow to intensify strike on Monday: ‘No retracting, no surrender’ Putco management was forced to remove its fleet of orange buses off the roads after workers went on a wildcat strike demanding a 6 percent wage increase and bonuses promised to them three years ago. Putco

Public Utility Transport Corporation

Putco Strike JOHANNESBURG - Striking Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers have vowed to continue disrupting services on Monday, despite numerous court challenges, the dismissal of workers and a police standoff earlier this week. Putco management was forced to remove its fleet of orange buses off the roads after workers went on a wildcat strike demanding a 6% wage increase and bonuses promised to them three years ago. Meanwhile, the public bus corporation expects to resume operations next week. [WATCH] #PutcoBusStrike Drivers have torn down the list of names of the 105 workers that were fired, theyve threatened to continue disrupting services on Monday. pic.twitter.com/juhTAckO3H EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2022

After nearly a fortnight of being out of action, Putco buses are expected to return to the roads on Monday.

But striking bus drivers said those who show up for work would be doing so at their own risk.

“On Monday, we are carrying on with our strike. No retract[ing], no surrender,” one driver said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s general secretary Irvin Jim will join the strike action from the frontlines.

Putco cautioned that more jobs could be on the line if workers continued to defy court interdicts banning the strike.

By the end of the day, drivers had torn down the list of those who were fired.