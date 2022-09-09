Putco dismissed 105 bus drivers for instigating wildcat wage strike In an act of fury, 105 workers were shown the door on Thursday for staging a wildcat strike since last week, demanding a 6% wage increase and backpay in bonuses since 2020. Putco

Putco Strike JOHANNESBURG - Striking Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers said they were on their own after their colleagues were dismissed for instigating an unprotected strike over a wage dispute. In an act of fury, 105 workers were shown the door on Thursday for staging a wildcat strike since last week, demanding a 6% wage increase and backpay in bonuses since 2020. Putco also obtained a second court interdict on Thursday to prevent workers from blocking entrances and disrupting services. #PutcoBusStrike Putco has dismissed 105 workers for instigating an illegal strike.

Their names and surnames have been displayed outside the gates of its depot in Soweto. pic.twitter.com/ACavLp7OJ0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2022

Despite this, drivers continued to rally at the gates of its depot in Soweto while buses had not returned to the road.

They called for the government to intervene in what they described as a "heartless" job shed.

The gates at Putco depot in Dobsonville remained closed. Inside, the buses which would carry over 150,000 commuters throughout the day remained stationary.

There was visible exhaustion among the striking bus drivers who had gathered outside the gates despite two court interdicts.

On the wall, three pieces of paper were placed publicly displaying the names of the 105 workers who were dismissed by the bus company on Thursday.

Putco said its operation would return to service on Monday.