Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II's 96 gun salute under way: Buckingham Palace

The palace said the gun salute will consist of 96 volleys separated from cannons ten seconds apart to represent the 96 years of the monarch's life.

JOHANNESBURG - Buckingham Palace said preparations for the late Queen Elizabeth II's 96 gun salute are underway outside the parliamentary house.

The palace said the gun salute would consist of 96 volleys separated from cannons ten seconds apart to represent the 96 years of the monarch's life.

The ceremony will take place both in Hyde Park and the Tower of London from 1pm on Friday.

ALSO READ: Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

The UK has officially entered a 10-day mourning period in honour of the queen who passed away at the Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

Mourners gathered outside the palace have remembered the queen for her service.

"The Queen means everything like my mom means to me. She was a fantastic lady. She will always be a fantastic lady. She will always be a part of my life forever and I'll never forget her," said one mourner.

The late British Queen had been sitting on the royal throne longest reign in British history.