Premier League fixtures postponed following queen's death: statement
All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.
"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," the league said in a statement.
As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekends Premier League match round will be postponed.Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022