Premier League fixtures postponed following queen's death: statement

All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on 31 August 2022. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP
09 September 2022 12:52

LONDON - All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," the league said in a statement.

