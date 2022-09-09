PP's head of legal agrees that R60m spent to fight Mkhwebane’s impeachment high

Head of legal services, Muntu Sithole, continued his testimony on Friday morning, facing more questions about the Public Protector’s hefty legal bill.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s head of legal services agrees that the R60 million spent on legal costs to fight Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment is high.

But head of legal services, Muntu Sithole, said that the legal challenges against Parliament and its rules were beneficial for both Mkhwebane and the national legislature.

Sithole continued his testimony on Friday before Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry hearings, facing more questions about the Public Protector’s hefty legal bill.

He was facing questions from African National Congress (ANC) MP Xola Nqola on whether he agreed that the more than R60 million in legal costs to fight the impeachment process was costly.

"Are you aware that for which matters that were taken to review and the cost on this impeachment process have cost more than R60 million of public funds?"

While Sithole agreed, he said that it was for the benefit of all parties.

"There was litigation in respect of the rules, the litigation was a success for both PP and Parliament in that PP was partially successful and Parliament was partially successful in that some of the rules were upheld and some were set aside."

The inquiry on Thursday heard how the Public Protector had racked up legal bills of more than R146 million since she came to office in 2016.

The hearings continue.