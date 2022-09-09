Opposition parties march to PP's office over release of Phala Phala report

PRETORIA - Members of various opposition political parties on Friday gathered in Pretoria to march to the Public Protector's Office.

The demonstrators, most clad in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia, want acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to release a report from her investigation into a 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Eyewitness News has also spotted people representing other opposition political parties including the United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Christian Democratic Party, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania.

Other political leaders present included EFF president Julius Malema and ATM president Vuyo Zungula.

They've threatened court action against Gcaleka if she did not release her report into Ramaphosa in seven days.