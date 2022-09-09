Nxesi hits back at critics who say SA is xenophobic: It's a matter of resources

Nxesi made the comments on the back of anti-migrant protests in some parts of Gauteng, including a picket by Operation Dudula outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi has hit back at critics who claim South Africa is a xenophobic state.

The group tried to deny foreign nationals' access to treatment, claiming they were a burden on the healthcare system.

Speaking at theNational Economic Development and Labour Counci summit earlier on Friday, Nxesi said there was no anti-migrant sentiment in the country.

The issue of migration remains a major factor in labour policy discussions.

The transformations sweeping through the world of work, including technology as well as shifts in demographics, bring new opportunities for employment creation and facilitate greater access to labour markets.

But Nxesi admitted there’s a downside.

He believed the transformations were also disrupting labour markets, affecting global production networks, as well as changing the tasks and skills requirements of existing and future jobs.

Nxesi said an important nexus to consider, is that while skilled South Africans were leaving the country and creating a brain drain, unskilled migrants were coming into South Africa and placing a burden on state resources.

Nxesi admitted the demographic trends presented an issue: “We know there is a serious conflict around access to resources, including the jobs but it is incorrect to label South Africa as xenophobic.”

Nxesi added it was important to move towards decent labour policies, as well as sustainable social protection systems.

SOCIAL COMPACT A WORK IN PROGRESS

Nxesi on Friday said government has not abandoned its bid to achieve a social compact in the country.

Government has been criticised for delays in seeing through plans to rope in labour and business.

The social compact is meant to accelerate economic reforms, reduce red tape, improve social security and take decisive action against corruption.

While the country is still faced with high unemployment and a stagnant economy, Nxesi told Nedlac summit delegates that achieving a social compact was a work in progress.

“Those who are saying the social compact has failed are wrong. We are not monolithic; the thinking is not like water moving in one direction. We are dealing with human beings, we are dealing with institutions and differing interests and you have to negotiate all those issues,” Nxesi said.