Nxesi: Government has not abandoned bid to achieve social compact

Government has been criticised for delays in seeing through plans to rope in labour and business.

JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday said government has not abandoned its bid to achieve a social compact in the country.

The social compact is meant to accelerate economic reforms, reduce red tape, improve social security and take decisive action against corruption.

While the country is still faced with high unemployment and a stagnant economy, Nxesi told delegates at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) summit on Friday morning that achieving a social compact is a work in progress.

“Those who are saying the social compact has failed are wrong. We are not monolithic; the thinking is not like water moving in one direction. We are dealing with human beings, we are dealing with institutions and differing interests and you have to negotiate all those issues,” Nxesi said.