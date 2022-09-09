Mpumalanga women say they're living in fear in wake of Hillary Gardee's murder
Four men linked to Gardee’s murder appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court Friday.
NELSPRUIT - Women in Mpumalanga say they’re living in fear in the wake of the Hillary Gardee murder.
Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rasie Nkuna face a range of charges related to the death of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee in April this year.
[WATCH] The four men accused of killing and raping Hillary Gardee (28) are appearing at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2022
Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rasie Nkuna are facing several charges including kidnapping & rape. #HillaryGardee | @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/fOAS7VL7jQ
Four months after the brutal murder, the Gardee family is still grappling with its loss.
The slain 28-year-old’s father, Godrich, took to social media earlier in September to share the moment he was called to identify Hillary’s lifeless body on a gravel road in Sabie, just outside Mbombela.
In the social media post, Godrich wrote he wishes he could’ve protected his daughter.
Dear Hillary,Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) September 3, 2022
Today marks 4 months since we discovered your body cold and pale.
If we knew & we could have done more to protect you.Very sad & hurt indeed pic.twitter.com/HmIp7TfZym
It’s a helplessness that many South African parents share.
Eyewitness News spoke to a woman in Mpumalanga who said they were living in fear. “It is devastating to us to keep on seeing and hearing about postponements in this case. We fear for our lives, because what if they come out and kill another woman?”
Back in court, accused number three still has a pending bail application.
Meanwhile, Hillary’s family waited with bated breath to hear if the matter was ready to proceed to the high court.