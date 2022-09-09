Go

Mpumalanga women say they're living in fear in wake of Hillary Gardee's murder

Four men linked to Gardee’s murder appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court Friday.

The three accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee case at Nelspruit Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigal Javier/Eyewitness News.
09 September 2022 16:27

NELSPRUIT - Women in Mpumalanga say they’re living in fear in the wake of the Hillary Gardee murder.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rasie Nkuna face a range of charges related to the death of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee in April this year.

Four months after the brutal murder, the Gardee family is still grappling with its loss.

The slain 28-year-old’s father, Godrich, took to social media earlier in September to share the moment he was called to identify Hillary’s lifeless body on a gravel road in Sabie, just outside Mbombela.

In the social media post, Godrich wrote he wishes he could’ve protected his daughter.

It’s a helplessness that many South African parents share.

Eyewitness News spoke to a woman in Mpumalanga who said they were living in fear. “It is devastating to us to keep on seeing and hearing about postponements in this case. We fear for our lives, because what if they come out and kill another woman?”

Back in court, accused number three still has a pending bail application.

Meanwhile, Hillary’s family waited with bated breath to hear if the matter was ready to proceed to the high court.

Timeline

