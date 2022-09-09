Mpumalanga women say they're living in fear in wake of Hillary Gardee's murder

Four men linked to Gardee’s murder appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court Friday.

NELSPRUIT - Women in Mpumalanga say they’re living in fear in the wake of the Hillary Gardee murder.

Four men linked to Gardee’s murder appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court Friday.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rasie Nkuna face a range of charges related to the death of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee in April this year.