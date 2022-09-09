Go

Makhadzi: 'I promise not to exploit Dr Malinga, during Covid we all suffered'

Award-winning star, Makhadzi is the latest to publicly reach out to the muso after his emotional interview on Podcast & Chill. She wants him to perform at her one-woman show in Limpopo next month - and Dr Malinga has accepted the invitation.

Makhadzi reached out to Dr Malinga who will now perform at her one-woman show in Limpopo in October. Picture: Twitter/@MakhadziSA
Makhadzi reached out to Dr Malinga who will now perform at her one-woman show in Limpopo in October. Picture: Twitter/@MakhadziSA
09 September 2022 14:29

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans rallying together to help out one of their own has to be one of the most heartwarming things.

At the other end of this love this time is Goodwill Malinga, popularly known as Dr Malinga.

This follows a recent interview on 'Podcast & Chill with MacG' - where the muso opened up about struggles he faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to book gigs, and pay his way through, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) ended up repossessing some of his valuables, including his furniture.

The 42-year-old says he reached out to the Minister of Arts and Culture - Nathi Mthethwa, and some industry colleagues - to no avail.

"After two years, SARS came. I called Minister Nathi Mthethwa, we talked. I was calling people that I worked with, but they didn't come for my rescue," he said.

"I'm used to giving, I'm not used to receiving. Every time I give, people they don't come back for me," said a visibly-emotional Dr Malinga.

After the interview, the musician has been trending on social media with a number of people offering to help him bounce back.

Award-winning star - Makhadzi is the latest to publicly reach out to Malinga.

Taking to social media on Friday, she invited him to perform at her one-woman show set for next month, in Limpopo.

"I really want to support him from the bottom of my heart," tweeted the Limpopo-born artist.

And it looks like the deal has been set.

Makhadzi on Friday afternoon confirmed the news, adding that she promises "not to exploit him" but to share the little she has with him.

In a moving display of brotherhood, actor, Innocent Masuku - who recently came clean about falling on hard times on the same podcast, also encouraged Malinga on social media.

"Dr Malinga my brother...Please be strong. Everything will pass," wrote Masuku, who said he can very much relate with the pain of losing everything and having to start over.

Many have called on the star to hold his head up, and not be ashamed - of falling onto hard times or being visibly emotional over very real life issues.

They also believe he will be fire on stage with Makhadzi next month.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA