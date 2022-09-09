King Charles III: Queen Elizabeth II's affection, admiration marked her reign

King Charles III will formally be proclaimed the king of Britain on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - "Throughout her life, her majesty the queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family.

"And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

These are the words of King Charles III during his maiden address as a monarch to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday.

He spoke, "with feelings of profound sorrow".

"Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived. A promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing..."

He added that his family shared, "a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as queen served the people of so many nations".

It was in 1947, almost five years before Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne that she made a solemn vow to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth: “My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

ALSO READ: Britain's Queen Elizabeth passes away at 96

Alluding to his mother's fulfilled promise, King Charles III said: "It was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life."

He said "she made sacrifices her whole life" noting that her "affection" and "admiration became a hallmark of her reign".

"I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service."

This comes as the United United entered a 10-day mourning period in honour of Queen Elizabeth II - who passed away at the Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

The 73-year-old ascended to the throne immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of his mother on Thursday.

This made him the oldest monarch to ascend to the throne.

He will formally be proclaimed the king of Britain on Saturday morning.

Prior to his address outside the royal palace, King Charles III greeted throngs of Britons who broke out in song with “God Save the King”.

The personal meet-and-greet occasion saw the monarch, clad in a back suit, interacting with gleeful compatriots who eagerly showed up to capture videos and images of the phenomenal moment - where he was still mourning the loss of his mother.

UK PRIME MINISTER ON QUEEN ELIZABETH III: ‘SHE WAS THE NATION’S GREATEST DIPLOMAT’

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said the late British queen was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known.

Truss met the queen during the week in Scotland when she was appointed prime minister.

On Friday, she spoke at a sitting of both houses of Parliament where Members of Parliament honoured the life of their queen.

“She was the nation’s greatest diplomat. Her visits to post-apartheid South Africa and the Republic of Ireland show her unique ability to transcend difference and heal division. In total, she visited well over 100 countries [and] she met more people than any other monarchy in our history.”

The official gun salute in tribute to the queen of the British’s death began at 2pm on Friday in Hyde Park, London.

The salute fired shots every 10 seconds, 96 times to signify every year the queen was alive.