Joburg City Guide: Five live events to attend for under R300

Let’s get into the swing of September with some budget-friendly live events.

JOHANNESBURG – It's nearing the end of a year filled with so much abrupt change.

While 2022 is not done yet, what greater comfort is there than live entertainment from South African artists to ease us through end-of-year fatigue?

SIPHO 'HOTSTIX' MABUSE

Legendary Jazz musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse will perform live at Snatch 32 as part of his Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse at 70 tour.

Mabuse’s Hotband will take you on a musical journey of his indelible hits that have stood the test of time.

Sipho turned 70 in November 2021 hence the reason behind Sipho at 70 tours.

Catch the legend live, book your spot on Quicket.

FILAH LAH LAH AT UNTITLED BASEMENT

Reabetswe Fila Ranamane or commonly known as Filah lah lah debuted her EP_Filahsofy _in 2020.

The Pretoria-born singer fuses R&B, hip-hop and neo soul artist.

She will perform at Untitled basement from 9 to 10 September between 19:00 and 00:00.

The songbird was featured on Apple Music’s South African Up Next playlist in 2021.

Price: R200. Purchase your ticket here.

DSTV CONTENT CREATOR AWARDS

The DStv Content Creator Awards aims to celebrate people, brands and agencies behind viral content that graces our tiny screens.

From 9 to 11 September they aim to shine the spotlight on people who make people feel good.

A ticket includes access to the live awards show, welcome drinks, canapes and access to the after party with live deejays.

Creative black tie is the theme.

Tickets are R295 and are not transferrable, get yours here.

EUGENE KHOZA COMEDY SHOW

Catch South African comedian Eugene Khoza’s fresh Stand-up Comedy performance live at Gatzbys in Midrand.

The show that is set to happen 9 September 2022.

Book your tickets for R125 on Quicket.

FOLKLORE FRINGE - PILANI BUBU, LEOMILE & MUNEYI

Storyteller, singer and songwriter Pilani Bubu presents a launch evening for the upcoming Folklore Festival.

The night will preview her upcoming album: Folklore Chapter 2.

This album serves as a continuation of her SAMA-award-winning album Folklore Chapter 1.

The show will also mark the road to the Folklore 'Culture & Heritage' Festival in October 2022.

Secure your seat at the show here. Tickets cost R200.