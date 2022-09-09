Idea of monarchy outdated, needs to be challenged: Naledi Pandor

On the topic of the UK’s history of colonialism, International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said the notion of monarchy was perhaps an outdated one, "and really needs to be challenged and increasingly is being challenged".

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has spoken of Queen Elizabeth II's special relationship with many of the early leaders of free African countries.

Pandor spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa On Friday morning, in the wake of the news of the Queen’s death.

On the topic of the UK’s history of colonialism, the minister said the notion of monarchy was perhaps an outdated one.

"I think the whole notion of monarchy - of an individual that says or reflects the belief that I solely rule over a nation or a number of territories that are part of the imperial tradition - is one that is really quite ancient and really needs to be challenged and increasingly is being challenged".

But she said there was an acceptance of the queen, over time.

"I was relating to a friend how of the gen that’s older than us - our parents and grandparents - there was some attachment to the notion of the queen while recognising the history. So I think one has to look at this from many sides. And of course her reign was in the early period at the time at which the independence movements were strong in the colonial states and it’s when we in Africa began to achieve independence. So she had a knowledge of and an association with many of the freedom fighters and early leaders of free African countries".

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation said he’s hopeful that the Commonwealth will live on after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sello Hatang also spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.

He lauded the Queen as a champion of democracy saying it’s something she and Mandela both believed in.

"I think if we are to take anything from the lives of these two oldies, it’s how they also believed that you can have a history as difficult as we had - with our colonial master being Britain, yet you can then foster a relationship that says...not to argue about that for a better past, but to say how do we build a future out of this past that we’ve had."