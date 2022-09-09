Gun salute of 96 rounds to take place in UK to honour late Queen Elizabeth

This process will be carried out by the 104 royal artillery regiment at 1 pm, South African time, alongside gun salutes across the United Kingdom.

CAPE TOWN - As new British monarch, King Charles III, prepares to make his first address on Friday, a gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life will take place at Cardiff Castle on Friday afternoon.

This process will be carried out by the 104 royal artillery regiment at 1 pm, South African time, alongside gun salutes across the United Kingdom.

The gun salutes will follow bells ringing at St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor castle, marking the death of the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

ALSO READ:

The monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

She was 96-years-old.

Political figures across the world continue to send their condolences to the British royal family.

President of war-hit Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death of Queen Elizabeth would have a rippled impact in most parts of Europe.

“From all Ukrainians, I express sincere condolences to the royal family, the whole of UK and the Commonwealth countries,” Zelensky said.