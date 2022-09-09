Gun salute of 96 rounds to take place in UK to honour late Queen Elizabeth
This process will be carried out by the 104 royal artillery regiment at 1 pm, South African time, alongside gun salutes across the United Kingdom.
CAPE TOWN - As new British monarch, King Charles III, prepares to make his first address on Friday, a gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life will take place at Cardiff Castle on Friday afternoon.
The gun salutes will follow bells ringing at St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor castle, marking the death of the UK's longest-reigning monarch.
The monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
She was 96-years-old.
Political figures across the world continue to send their condolences to the British royal family.
President of war-hit Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death of Queen Elizabeth would have a rippled impact in most parts of Europe.
“From all Ukrainians, I express sincere condolences to the royal family, the whole of UK and the Commonwealth countries,” Zelensky said.
More British mourners continued gathering outside Buckingham Palace placing flowers, photos, and notes of condolences after the news of their queen’s passing.
Meanwhile in South Africa, there has been mixed reaction to the queen’s passing.
Her role in both colonised and independent Africa is not lost on the continent.
Political parties, various foundations and civil rights groups have responded differently to this historic moment.
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Friday expressed deep sadness at the passing of the queen.
The Foundation highlighted the that the late Archbishop Tutu and Queen Elizabeth “developed a warm relationship over the years.”
In a statement, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust also said Tutu visited her majesty at Buckingham Palace and was honoured to welcome her to his beloved St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, in 1995.
She attended a human rights day service where the late former president Nelson Mandela was also present.
Speaking on behalf to the Foundation, Archbishop Tutu IP Trust Chairperson, Doctor Mamphela Ramphele, said the Queen came across as someone who is gracious and engaged.
Ramphele said she hoped and prayed that the queen's heirs would continue to work with people impacted by Great Britain's colonial history.
WATCH: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)