FS ANC slams pro-Magashule members for heckling convener Dukwana during meeting

It has described the singing of “Wenzeni u’Ace?”, which means “What has Ace Magashule done?” at the meeting in Bloemfontien as deplorable

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has slammed party members for heckling convener Mxolisi Dukwana during a meeting between branches and its national organising committee.

It has described the singing of “Wenzeni u’Ace?”, which means “What has Ace Magashule done?” at the meeting in Bloemfontien as deplorable.

Magashule who has been suspended as the party’s secretary general was the ANC leader in the province for close to two decades.

ALSO READ:

He is now sitting at the sidelines, watching both the Free State and the ANC prepare for crucial internal contests, while he’s been barred from participating.

As the ANC in the Free State counted down to its elective conference, some were already making their feelings heard.

Dukwana is expected to have a go at the position of the provincial chairperson but his campaign is said to be struggling to gain traction.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Free State has frowned upon the heckling of its leaders, its spokesperson Oupa Khoabane.

“Those are incidents we appeal to members to never display because they tend to divide the organisation and send a wrong message out there.”

The Free State is expected to hold its long overdue conference at the end of September.

LISTEN: I am not going anywhere - Magashule